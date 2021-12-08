Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

