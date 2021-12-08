Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $47.50

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.