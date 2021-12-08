Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) PT at $47.50

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
