Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $387,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,262,747 shares of company stock worth $281,239,739. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

