Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $387,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,262,747 shares of company stock worth $281,239,739. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.