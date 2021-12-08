Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $97.29

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.29.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 301,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $67.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.