Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $97.29

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 301,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $665.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

