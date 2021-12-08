Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $30.33

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after acquiring an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,618,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

