Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

