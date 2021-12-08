Analysts Set Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target at $139.60

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,320. Gitlab has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

