Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT at $27.86

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

PRMRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $17.22 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 3.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

