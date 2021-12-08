Analyzing Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

This table compares IsoPlexis and Coherent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherent $1.49 billion 4.39 -$106.75 million ($4.41) -60.02

IsoPlexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Coherent -7.18% 13.24% 6.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IsoPlexis and Coherent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coherent 0 6 0 0 2.00

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.83%. Coherent has a consensus target price of $234.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.51%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Coherent.

Summary

Coherent beats IsoPlexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.