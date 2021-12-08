Analyzing Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) & OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Oriental Land has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMRON has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oriental Land pays out -15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Land and OMRON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Land -16.45% -5.64% -4.14% OMRON N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Land and OMRON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Land $1.61 billion 35.24 -$509.39 million ($0.20) -155.99 OMRON $6.24 billion 3.35 $689.03 million N/A N/A

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oriental Land and OMRON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00 OMRON 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OMRON beats Oriental Land on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers. The Others segment includes solar power generation systems, sensors, and liquid crystal display bac

