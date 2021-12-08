Analyzing Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC) and The Competition

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS: SCZC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Santa Cruz County Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million $17.55 million 10.05 Santa Cruz County Bank Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.24

Santa Cruz County Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Santa Cruz County Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Cruz County Bank Competitors 2156 8942 7223 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Santa Cruz County Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Santa Cruz County Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A Santa Cruz County Bank Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Santa Cruz County Bank peers beat Santa Cruz County Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

