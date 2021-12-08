Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Decreased by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 4.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

