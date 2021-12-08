Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.16. 80,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 939,674 shares of company stock valued at $62,469,393. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

