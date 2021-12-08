Apple Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.18. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 356,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,815,000 after acquiring an additional 123,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

