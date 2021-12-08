Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $171.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average is $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

