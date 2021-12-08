Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $171.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

