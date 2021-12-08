Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.41

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMTI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $592.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.