Aragon Court (ANJ) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $48.50 million and $89,128.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Aragon Court

Aragon Court Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

