Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

TFC opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

