Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

