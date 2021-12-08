Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.58. Arhaus shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 779 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.