Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$49.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$51.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$23.82 and a 12-month high of C$53.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,842. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.