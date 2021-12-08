Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 354 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $957,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.