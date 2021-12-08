Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

