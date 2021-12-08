Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XSW opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $140.99 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.