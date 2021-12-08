Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.