Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.24.

Shares of ARKAY stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08. Arkema has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

