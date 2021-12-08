Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ARLO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $750.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

