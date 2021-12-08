Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives $14.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.94 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

