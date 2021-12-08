Artfinity (AT) Price Tops $0.0020

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 36.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Artfinity has a market cap of $251,846.42 and approximately $434.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00219667 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

