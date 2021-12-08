Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 5.5%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $72.82. 6,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $1,806,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,488 shares of company stock worth $21,508,442. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

