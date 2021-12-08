Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $145.89

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.89, but opened at $136.35. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 140 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.04.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

