ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ASAZY opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

