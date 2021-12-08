Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 213,935 shares of company stock worth $13,684,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

