Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.84 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

GLOB opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

