Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 92.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,046 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 57.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock worth $6,293,234. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

