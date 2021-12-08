Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.80 million, a PE ratio of -50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

