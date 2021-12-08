Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 368,058 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 931.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 598.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

