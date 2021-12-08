Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 55,037 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,037 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.40% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $907.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.01.

AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.