Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,179 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.76 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

