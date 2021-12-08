Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €16.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.98) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.48) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($18.76) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.86 ($21.19).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

