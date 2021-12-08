AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.24

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $8.21. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 19,474 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

