AstroTools (ASTRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,030.00

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AstroTools has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. AstroTools has a market capitalization of $796,776.05 and $1,030.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AstroTools

ASTRO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

