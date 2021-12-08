ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.86

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.86 and traded as low as C$41.50. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.20, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.85.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

