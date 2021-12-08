ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

