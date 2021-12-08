Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $705,600.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Atkore
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.
