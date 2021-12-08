Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $705,600.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

