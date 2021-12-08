Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce $638.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $641.10 million. Atlassian reported sales of $501.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $385.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,048. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

