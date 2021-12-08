Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,988. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

