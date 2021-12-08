AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

T opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

