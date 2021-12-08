Aurox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.42 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Aurox coin can now be bought for $182.57 or 0.00359998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurox has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $95.29 million and $1.42 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.